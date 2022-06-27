Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at SVB Leerink

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of ACLX opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

