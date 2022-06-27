Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.54. 10,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,860,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Specifically, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,119 shares of company stock valued at $653,115 over the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

