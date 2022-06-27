Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) PT Lowered to C$1.15

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOTVF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AOTVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 480,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

