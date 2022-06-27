Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOTVF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday.

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

