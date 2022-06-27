Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.