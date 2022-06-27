Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.
Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$520.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$12.25 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
