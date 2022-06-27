AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Down 5.4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 16,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,178,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.28.
The firm has a market cap of $923.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.
AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
