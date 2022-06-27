B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARAY. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Accuray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $191.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Accuray by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

