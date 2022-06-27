B90 (LON:B90) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.50

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.25. The firm has a market cap of £10.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.
About B90 (LON:B90)
Featured Articles
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.