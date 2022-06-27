Baader Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.60 ($33.26) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($30.11) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SZG opened at €24.20 ($25.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.22 and a 200 day moving average of €35.83. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €22.78 ($23.98) and a 52-week high of €48.76 ($51.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

