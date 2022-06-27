Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBLN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.
NYSE BBLN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Babylon has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Babylon by 29.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,315,000.
About Babylon (Get Rating)
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.