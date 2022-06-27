Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBLN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE BBLN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Babylon has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babylon will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Babylon by 29.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,315,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

