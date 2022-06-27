Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 147,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,899,658 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.32) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 216,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $1,389,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

