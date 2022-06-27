Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,201,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $261.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

