Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.23. 1,048,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,201,914. The firm has a market cap of $259.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

