Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Cut by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 25,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,201,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

