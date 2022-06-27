Bank of America Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $106.36.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

