Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BME. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.08) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.35) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 480 ($5.88) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 582.89 ($7.14).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 385.40 ($4.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 438.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 530.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

