Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($83.16) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

ETR:BFSA opened at €49.42 ($52.02) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. Befesa has a one year low of €48.72 ($51.28) and a one year high of €73.60 ($77.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

