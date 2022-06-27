Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 63,860 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. MetLife accounts for about 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $430,368,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.
MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
