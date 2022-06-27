Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 3,690 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 87,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

