Berenberg Bank Reiterates €6.30 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.37) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.50 ($7.89) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday.

LHA opened at €5.97 ($6.28) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a fifty-two week high of €10.33 ($10.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.74 and a 200-day moving average of €6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

