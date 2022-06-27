Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Up 6.7%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 10,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 626,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Berry alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $633.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Berry by 74.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 35.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 94.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.