Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
XAIR stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.41.
In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.
