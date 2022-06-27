Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XAIR stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 123.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 106.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Beyond Air by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

