Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $1.59

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00179913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014334 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

