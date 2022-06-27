biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $3.42 on Friday. biote has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

