biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $3.42 on Friday. biote has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.52.
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on biote (BTMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.