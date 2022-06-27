Birdchain (BIRD) Market Cap Achieves $119,205.62

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $119,205.62 and $612.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

