Bitcoin SV 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $63.37 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $59.36 or 0.00286833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $63.37 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,693.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00534590 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,084,883 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

