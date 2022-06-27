Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down to $60.15

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.15, but opened at $58.16. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 759 shares changing hands.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79). The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,541 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after acquiring an additional 135,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

