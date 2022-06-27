BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

YMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $647.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

