BMO Capital Markets Lowers AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$7.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AGFMF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.