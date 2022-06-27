BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

ZWK traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.95. 33,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.49. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$35.25.

