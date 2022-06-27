BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

ZWU traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.09. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of C$12.14 and a 12 month high of C$13.88.

