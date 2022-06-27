BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 5th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:ZRE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.84. 51,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,672. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$22.00 and a 12 month high of C$28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.56.

