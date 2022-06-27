BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,140. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

