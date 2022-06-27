BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of DCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,140. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.