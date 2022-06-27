BOMB Price Up 5.7% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $175,535.55 and $108,349.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.95 or 0.99789749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00039080 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,061 coins and its circulating supply is 891,273 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

