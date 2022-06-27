Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.32

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.32 and last traded at C$23.32, with a volume of 4465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

