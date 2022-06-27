Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Booking by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,721,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $14.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,916.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,254.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,795.01 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,726.48.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

