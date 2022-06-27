Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 605,241 shares.The stock last traded at $10.66 and had previously closed at $10.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50.

Get Bowlero alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth $4,059,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth $3,739,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth $23,177,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.