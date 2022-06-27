Bridge Mutual (BMI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $44,670.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00184235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars.

