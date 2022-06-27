Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT at $626.00

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $652.00.

ATDRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.08) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.30) to GBX 498 ($6.10) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a research report on Thursday.

ATDRY opened at $1.65 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

