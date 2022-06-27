Brokerages Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT at $6.40

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.