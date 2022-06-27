Brokerages Set Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target at $27.86

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($30.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

