Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price at $393.81

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDVMF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital raised Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

