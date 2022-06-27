BSCPAD Price Reaches $0.18 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $14.57 million and $397,635.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00184881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014897 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

