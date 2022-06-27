BTIG Research Cuts Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Price Target to $7.00

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet cut Accuray from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accuray presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Accuray by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.