BTIG Research Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $45.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,689 shares of company stock worth $1,160,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.