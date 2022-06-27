BTIG Research Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $105.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.75.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,759 shares of company stock worth $1,571,372. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $2,157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,100,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

