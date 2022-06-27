BTIG Research Trims Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Target Price to $5.50

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VERO opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,758 shares in the company, valued at $700,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $82,850 in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Venus Concept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

