Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given New GBX 1,848 Price Target at UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.60) to GBX 1,848 ($22.64) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.01) to GBX 2,070 ($25.36) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.50) to GBX 1,850 ($22.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.21) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.93) to GBX 1,950 ($23.89) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,668.16.

Shares of BURBY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. 30,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

