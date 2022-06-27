Bytom Price Tops $0.0125 (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Bytom has a total market cap of $19.49 million and $5.47 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00027639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00269004 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003069 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,758,992,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,187,081 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.